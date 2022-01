JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- The investigation into the shooting death of a Jacksonville teen by the father of a police officer there back in December is now being handled in part by a new district attorney.

Ernie Lee, who serves Duplin, Onslow, Sampson and Jones counties, said in a press release Wednesday he is recusing himself from the investigation and passing it along to District Attorney Ben David, who serves New Hanover and Pender counties.