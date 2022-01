KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- The Lenoir County Health Department has received information from the North Carolina State Laboratory that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

Earlier this week, officers with the Kinston Police Department responded to a call about a raccoon that had entered a residence and bitten a person and the person's dog. The officers were able to capture the animal in the residence, which was located in the northwestern part of the Kinston between Carey Road and Herritage Street.