SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) -- A federal partnership 20 years in the making between North Topsail Beach and Surf City is no longer in the works, according to Surf City Town Manager Kyle Breuer.

The partnership was for a federal dune restoration and nourishment project by the Army Corp of Engineers. Now, Surf City will continue to move forward with the Corp to start the bidding process for just the town alone.