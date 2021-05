GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) --- People across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for the hurricane season and the major floods that usually come with them. Duke Energy is also taking part in those preparations, making sure people will have power this summer

Crews from Duke Energy are strengthening power grids before any severe hurricanes hit this part of the state. In Grifton, crews installed a flood wall to keep waters from powering down the substation.