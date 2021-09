GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus has recently been identified in eastern North Carolina. Horses in three counties — Brunswick, Pender and Onslow — were recently diagnosed with EEE. In addition, the EEE virus was detected in a mosquito sample from New Hanover County. No human cases of EEE have been identified in North Carolina so far this year.

Eastern equine encephalitis virus is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes. It can cause serious illness in people as well as horses, donkeys, emus and ostriches.