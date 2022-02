NEW BERN, N.C. -- Over 1,000 excited middle schoolers attended a career and technical education expo at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center on Wednesday as part of Career and Technical Education Month.

The expo is a partnership with Craven Community College. Even though this isn't the first year of the expo, this is the first year back since the coronavirus pandemic. The expo is an opportunity for middle schoolers to see what is offered within Craven County high schools and in their community.