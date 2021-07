GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Greenville is expecting a big boost from The Little League Softball World Series, which is expected to brings teams of 10-12 year-old girls teams here to compete.

"Events like this, the economic impact puts us sort of on the world map in this case, in this sport, it brings a lot of new faces and new capital to our community here," said Steve Weathers, president and CEO of Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance.