ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) -- Sheriffs from across North Carolina were in Atlantic Beach on Monday ... not for vacation but to hear from vendors and organizations on ways to help combat crimes.

It was all part of their annual business conference. From gun permits to communications, organizations were pitching their services to help sheriff's offices across the state. There were 69 sheriffs attending the yearly conference. They heard from companies like Permitium, which helps process gun applications quicker.