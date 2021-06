JACKSONVILLE, N.C. -- With the help of local news and media outlets, our Facebook page and word of mouth, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn citizens of yet another new scam.

If you receive a call from 910-378-2499, or any other number with a recorded message claiming to be the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department, pleasedo not return their call. The numberr is not associated with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and is a scam.