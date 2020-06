WNCT partnered with The Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and Southern Bank to host a virtual food drive for those impacted by COVID-19. The Food Bank has made changes to put your safety first. Some of those changes include limiting the number of volunteers, extra cleanings, and requiring PPE be worn by volunteers in the building.

The Food Bank is in more than 30 counties in North Carolina. In many of those counties there is also a Southern Bank. The President of Southern Bank realizes this is a tough time, and is proud to help make a difference in the same communities they serve.