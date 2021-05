PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) -- A Pitt County non-profit is working to help improve literacy issues for kiddos here in the area. Horizon’s is a non-profit working to make sure students in Pitt County are getting the help they deserve.

The organization hosts a six week enrichment program open to any students who may need extra resources. Horizons is now working on a national giving day set for May 12 where people can donate to help fund their mission.