JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) - The United Service Organizations, Inc., will be collecting food items for families in need for the holiday season. Bags of food will be going to active duty E-4 families so they can still enjoy the comfort of the holidays, without breaking their budgets.

USO is collecting instant mashed potatoes, instant stuffing, gravy, rolls, canned items such as corn, cranberry sauce and green beans, as well as turkeys. Last year they were able to give out around 300 turkeys and bags and were able to feed around 2,300 people.