NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) -- On behalf of the National Football League and dairy farm families of North Carolina, the Carolina Panthers and The Dairy Alliance presented Craven County Schools with a $10,000 Hometown Grant.

The Hometown Grant, which the school system received Tuesday, will assist Craven County schools making improvements to in-school nutrition and physical activities. The presentation was made during the monthly Craven County Board of Education work session meeting.