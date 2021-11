NEW BERN – The “Carry it Forward: A Giving Tuesday Event" took place in New Bern and celebrated Giving Tuesday with nonprofits from across the east coming together to gather donations and raise awareness.

"It's a lot of nonprofits here. And they are here to raise awareness. And, the idea of it is for you to come around the horseshoe and donate to each one. New Bern Give3 is really time, talent, and treasures,” said Co-Leader of New Bern Giv3, Tharesa Lee.