GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many personal opinions on remote work have changed. Some of those perspectives are split by generation. Gen Zers and millennials, for example, were more likely to prefer a hybrid work week, citing concerns of mental health and burnout during the pandemic.

However, members across all generations had reservations about working remotely every day. Only 21.4% of Gen Xers and baby boomers wanted to do so, according to a Hubble HQ survey. And that’s already a significant increase compared to the percentage of Gen Zers and millennials who wanted to do the same. That’s in line with employers’ perspectives, as per a January 2021 PWC survey, which showed 62% leaned toward having employees in office for two to four days a week.