GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Mental health has been an ongoing discussion since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the omicron variant surging across the U.S., local medical experts say they may see an uptick in people seeking mental health services as cases continue to rise.

The CDC is reporting thousands of new omicron cases every single day. That, coupled with the normal stress of the holiday season, has medical professionals saying an influx of mental health crises could be in the works.