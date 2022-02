GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples were in quarantine. Now, roughly two years later, this year Valentine’s Day is bigger than ever.

In 2022, couples are expected to spend 44 percent more than last year on their significant other. And nearly 4 in 10 couples are planning a romantic restaurant date, based on a new LendingTree survey of nearly 2,100 Americans.