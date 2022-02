HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) -- An Onslow County man is in jail under no bond after deputies with the sheriff's office there charged him in a shooting that injured a man and killed a woman.

Deputies responded on Jan. 28 to 119 Quail Trail in Hubert to a report of two people shot. They found a woman, Bridget Stratton, and a man, Seth Morrow, with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.