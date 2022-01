GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- Greenville police said a woman who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store has died.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT's Marisa Fonseca that Jane Boardman, 73, passed away Tuesday morning at Vidant Medical Center. She was in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the Food Lion at 4330 E. 10th St. in Greenville.