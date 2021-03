Today we will be checking out the Nuby imonster Snack Keeper

This is great for toddlers to pull their snacks out of, and for younger babies it can help them work on their pincer grasp.For younger babies, place a small snack in the monsters teethThey will have to use their pincer grasp to get the snackThis is such a fun way to learn!Neat pincer grasp is a fine motor skill that shows up when babies start to pick up small snacks in self-feeding.This developmental skill is essential for development of fine motor skills