Begin by getting your dog used to going between your legs. Hold a small handful of treats or food in both hands and lure him from in front of you, through your legs, and around one leg, then switch directions. This figure eight activity will help your dog get used to following your hands through your legs. Reward the effort your dog is offering, even if he doesn’t get it 100% right. Rewards along the way encourage him to keep going, so the more rewards, the better! It will be helpful to master this figure eight motion with a lure before moving forward. This is a fun one, so you could also give it a name!

Next, try to lure your dog through one or two leg weaves. Put your closed hand full of food on the opposite side of your dog and hold it between your legs open as if you are walking. Holding your closed hand at your dog’s eye level will help get his focus on your hand. This is a little more difficult for smaller dogs, so you can try shaking your hand or using smelly treats. Once he seems to understand what you are asking with one or two leg weaves, try three or four. Keep his confidence and engagement up by rewarding often!