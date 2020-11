The Greenville- Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Spotlight highlights local businesses in our community. Meet Dr. David Edwards, and Dr. Shondell Jones, the owners of Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness. They focus on all things rehab and wellness, and individualize treatment to meet your needs. You can get connected with Kinetic Physical Therapy and Wellness on their website.

