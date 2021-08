GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- In this week's episode of "What The Politics?!" we are joined by a returning guest and political expert to take a look at current events happening within our country.

We touch on the Afghanistan withdrawal of U.S. troops and the implications those impacts could have. We also look ahead to the 2022 midterm elections, speculating some of the hot-button policy issues and candidates. Lastly, we discuss the public popularity of some of our top political figures and why that could be.