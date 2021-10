NEW BERN, N.C. – Craven Community College will hold an information for its Career & College Promise, a tuition-free dual enrollment program that enables high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits. The information session will be held Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

The CCP program is a free opportunity that only requires students to pay for textbooks and software, saving them time and money toward a college degree. All high school juniors and seniors that reside in Craven County are eligible for the program, including public, private and home-schooled students. Upon graduating high school, CCP students are then able to apply college credits toward accelerating the completion of a college certificate, diploma or associate degree. College credits are also transferrable to four-year universities.