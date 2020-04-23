Votre Boutique on how Online Shopping helps Support Local Businesses

Shopping under stay at home order looks a little different than what we’re used to. But businesses like Votre Boutique are helping you adjust to this new normal.

Instead of having customers in the store, we’re trying to bring the store to them. Pam Carraway

Owner of Votre Boutique, Pam Carraway says it’s important to support local businesses during this pandemic, so they can come back stronger once things go back to normal. Some businesses are even offering shopping on their social media pages to give you an idea of what the clothes would look like on you.

Votre Boutique is offering loyal customers 20% off, and free shipping for shopping online. Just use the code: 20%OFF at checkout.