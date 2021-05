RALEIGH, N.C. – The State of North Carolina and FEMA has approved $12,918,220 to help Nags Head renourish its beaches and restore dune plants and fencing destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers the restoration of 508,070 cubic yards of beach sand, 25 10-foot-long sand fence panels and 33,728 dune plants along 52,800 linear feet of the Nags Head shoreline in the Outer Banks of Dare County.