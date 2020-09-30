Sen. Thom Tillis hosts roundtable with local police in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s race for the U.S. Senate could decide which party controls that chamber of Congress.

Republican incumbent Thom Tillis is facing a stiff challenge from Democrat Cal Cunningham.

Senator Tillis’ latest trip on the campaign trail brought him to Greenville Tuesday.

The senator focused hosted a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement at Parker’s Barbecue.

Local police and sheriffs brought up the defund the police movement, which has been a hot national topic recently.

Defunding the police and moving forward with that agenda, that jeopardizes the safety and security of the citizens in this state. Sheriff Chip Hughes of Craven County

Tillis opposes efforts to pull money from police and sheriff’s departments.

We’re seeing abolish police chants. We’re seeing the Asheville City Council move to reduce substantial funding at the worst possible time. These law enforcement officers feel like they’re under attack and what a terrible distraction to give them. Senator Thom Tillis

Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham claimed in a recent debate that he doesn’t take a back seat to anybody in the fight for law enforcement.

This was Tillis’ response.

Only place Cal Cunningham fits is in the back seat of a law enforcement car. Senator Thom Tillis

Tillis also spoke in favor of the Justice Act, which is a GOP proposal that would include incentives for police departments to ban chokeholds, as well as emergency grant programs for body cameras.