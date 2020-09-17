Tillis or Cunningham: Which candidate are more people searching for?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina currently holds one of the most competitive Senate races in the 2020 election cycle.

Most consider it to be a “toss up” state, meaning either candidate has a good chance of winning. And when you take a look at Google search traffic through Google Trends, it’s clear voters are making sure to do their homework before heading to the polls.

When looking at search trends for both candidates from inside North Carolina, GOP candidate Thom Tillis holds office and an overall lead in the amount of search traffic. However, Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham has been picking up search engine interest over the last few weeks.

Screen Capture from a Google Trends report

During the week of Super Tuesday, searches for Cunningham sky rocketed. But then, COVID-19 shutdown orders hit the United States. Political interests were pushed aside as people were adapting to challenges that came with the pandemic. Interest faded over the months of April through June.

As we get closer to November, searches for Thom Tillis have steadily increased, while interest in Cal Cunningham appears to peak when there’s a major political event – like following the latest Senate debate. Related searches for Cal Cunningham include his platform. For Thom Tillis, related queries include fellow Senator Richard Burr.

But, candidates aside, what are the issues driving voters to the polls? Top concerns include how government has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tillis has supported protections for the Paycheck Protection Program, and Cunningham has pushed for tje Senate to pass more coronavirus aid relief.

Economy, healthcare, and crime are also top issues for voters across the country, according to a survey conducted by Pew Research Center.

A major demographic, Latinos, could also be a key factor in this year’s Senate race. Although North Carolina has a small Latino voter population, it’s possible their efforts could be enough to elect a Democratic Senator.

Much like the presidential election, North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race remains one of the most competitive contests in the nation.

In a TV ad produced by a political group looking to elect more Democratic Senators, the group highlighted “Senator Thom Tillis’ record of putting his corporate special interest campaign donors ahead of what’s right for north Carolinians.”

The ad is part of the committee’s previously announced offensive television and digital paid investments in key battleground states.



“For Thom Tillis, it’s about the money. Tillis raked in more campaign cash from Big Pharma than any other Senator…” from trancript

Tillis is firing back by holding his experience over Cunnginham. In the first senate debate aired on September 13th, Tillis accused Cunningham of being irresponsible about public health because he said he would not take an FDA COVID-19 vaccine

Graph from ECU Center for Survey Research

In a recent poll conducted by East Carolina University, Tillis and Cunningham are both tied at 44%.

The results show another 9% undecided — with the remainder indicating support for a candidate other than Tillis or Cunningham.

When the poll asked a follow-up question to undecided voters about whether they leaned towards Tillis or Cunningham, support was again evenly split.

Nexstar Broadcasting will host an exclusive multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Democratic and Republican party candidates for the United States Senate from North Carolina, incumbent Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham.

“U.S. Senate Debate – North Carolina” will take place on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the studios of WNCN/CBS 17 in Raleigh, NC, and be telecast throughout the state.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites: