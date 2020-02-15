145 million Valentine’s Day cards expected to be exchanged this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) For Valentine’s Day you may have gotten your roses, chocolates, and went on a dinner date, but did you remember to get a card?

Around 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year. That makes Valentine’s Day the year’s second largest card-sending holiday, right behind Christmas.

The tradition of exchanging tokens of affection on Valentine’s Day goes back centuries.

People in the U.S. likely started giving hand-made Valentines the early 1700’s. America’s first mass-produced valentine’s showed up in the 1840’s.

They were elaborate creations sold by Esther Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine.”