145 million Valentine’s Day cards expected to be exchanged this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) For Valentine’s Day you may have gotten your roses, chocolates, and went on a dinner date, but did you remember to get a card? 

Around 145 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged each year.  That makes Valentine’s Day the year’s second largest card-sending holiday, right behind Christmas. 

The tradition of exchanging tokens of affection on Valentine’s Day goes back centuries. 

People in the U.S. likely started giving hand-made Valentines the early 1700’s. America’s first mass-produced valentine’s showed up in the 1840’s. 

They were elaborate creations sold by Esther Howland, known as the “Mother of the Valentine.” 

