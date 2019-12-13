2 suspects led officials on a high-speed chase through Onslow and Jones Co.

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Two suspects led officials on a high-speed chase through Onslow and Jones County.

On Wednesday officials of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville Police Department and with assistance from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office apprehended two suspects that led officials on a high-speed chase.

In the Maysville area, a drug operation was being conducted, while investigators attempted to stop a vehicle, occupied by three males.

Officials said the vehicle failed to yield for flue lights.

The chase ended on Piney Green Road in Onslow County.

One of the suspects ran on foot officials said while the other two suspects were arrested.

Malcolm Goodman,28, of New Bern was charged and he does not have a bond due to parole violation.

Christian Rory-Derrick Martin Strayhorn,23, of New Bern was charged and is being held on a $100,000 bond.