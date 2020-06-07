‘A long time coming’: Iconic Lee statue to be removed

FILE- In this June 27, 2017 file photo a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in the middle of a traffic circle on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Virginia Democrats seized control of the General Assembly last week and that means Confederate statues could soon be coming down in a state that’s full of them. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Amid an extraordinary outpouring of grief over George Floyd’s death, Virginia’s governor has pledged to remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

City leaders have also committed to taking down the other four Confederate memorials along Richmond’s prestigious Monument Avenue. The changes amount to a reshaping of how one of America’s most historic cities tells its story in its public spaces and a rethinking of whom it glorifies.

While some have equated the decision to erasing history, many activists and black leaders say it is long overdue