After wildfire smoke clears, protests resume in Portland

Police arrest a protester as they try to take control of the streets during protests, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Portland, Ore. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, often result frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Protesters have returned to the streets of Portland, Oregon, following a dayslong pause largely due to poor air quality from wildfires on the West Coast. Police say in a statement an unlawful assembly was declared Friday night near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Photos show smoke was used to clear the crowd. KOIN-TV reports a police tweet indicating tear gas could be used was later deleted. Less than two weeks ago the mayor of Portland ordered police to stop using tear gas for crowd control during the frequently violent protests that racked the city for more than three months after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

