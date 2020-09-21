AMEXCAN NC Latino COVID-19 task force working to stop the spread and educate

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The NC Latino task force includes local and state health workers and members of community groups. It’s members are looking at how to increase testing, connect people to resources and prepare for flu season.

“Our testing numbers have been low when we’ve done community outreach,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health director.

Organizations across the East are joining forces in the fight against COVID-19 especially in the Latinx community.

“Even if we’re not involved, we’re willing to help you guys do whatever you need to do to get testing for the Latinx community,” said Dr. Charlene Green, American Anesthesiology of the Southeast.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina holds weekly meetings on COVID-19 efforts across the East. Local health officials give updates on case growth and testing, and outreach events.

“We were in Orange County last Friday and it really was an amazing event. We had people from all ethnicities the Latinx community, the Burmese community, the Vietnamese community. People really are needing our help and I think partnering together to help is going to be important,” said Dr. Green.

AMEXCAN held a food drive with Wayne County’s health department last week giving away nearly 200 boxes of food and offering free COVID-19 testing.

Health workers said testing will be key especially with the arrival of another virus.

“The flu season is going to be horrific to be honest with you. I’m an anesthesiologist. I see front hand what’s happening and I’m really nervous about the Fall,” Dr. Green said.

AMEXCAN will host a resource fair September 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Life Church in Newport.