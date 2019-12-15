AMEXCAN to hold 2nd International Migrant Celebration

Greenville, NC (WNCT) –The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) will be hosting the 2nd Annual International Migrant Celebration this upcoming Wednesday, 18th of December, at 6:00pm in the Municipal Promenade of Papantla, Veracruz, Mexico.

This celebration is to honor and reward community members, partners, and interns who have dedicated their time, experience, and resources to improve the welfare of the migrant community.

During the celebration, information concerning the binational program will be discussed. Also, the testimonials of the family reunification program shared. Lastly, the presentation of awards will follow.

The sequence of events for the celebration will begin with a greeting by AMEXCAN Director, Juvencio Rocha-Peralta. Next, a video review of AMEXCAN’s work in Mexico, followed by a testimonial by Ninfa Janeth Ochoa Sanchez about her experience with the Family Reunification Program.

The presentation of awards is next. Awards, presenters, and awardees are as follows:

· The Participative Leadership for Seniors Award is to be presented by Ninfa Janeth Ochoa to Adela Marquez Parra.

· The Journalism Award is to be presented by Patricia Romero Rocha to Alberto Valerde Garcia.

· The Youth Leadership Award is to be presented by Maritza Mata Bentancourt to Ivonne Lopez Andrade.

· The Community Leadership Award is to be presented by Jose Luis Herrera Valentin to Ismari Jari Carmona Romano.

Lastly, AMEXCAN Director Rocha-Peralta will culminate the celebration with words of gratitude thanking all those who have contributed to the success of the organization.For more information about AMEXCAN’s 2nd International Migrant Celebration call 252-258-9967, email amexcan@amexcannc.org or follow AMEXCAN on social media platforms