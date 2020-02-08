Annual “Mass Moral March” seeks action in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Thousands are expected at the latest installment of a march and rally designed to call for action on social and economic justice issues in North Carolina. The 14th annual “Mass Moral March on Raleigh” planned for Saturday brings support from the state NAACP and over 200 other organizations.

The event began in 2007 with the leadership of then-state NAACP president the Rev. William Barber, who is now president of the national organization Repairers of the Breach.

He’s scheduled to speak on Saturday.