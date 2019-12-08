Arkansas officer fatally shot outside station; suspect dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Police in Arkansas say an officer was shot and killed outside a police department and the suspected shooter is also dead. A release from Fayetteville police says responding officers chased and shot the suspect Saturday night.

The names of the officer and suspect have not been released. Police Chief Mike Reynolds says he’s not aware of a motive and that the suspect appears to have “just executed” the officer.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the gunfire sparked a scare at the nearby city square, but there’s not threat to the public.