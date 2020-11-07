Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location

A parking violation envelope is affixed to the windshield of a Hummer vehicle parked near the Pennsylvania Convention Center where votes are being counted, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. Police said Friday they arrested two men Thursday for not having permits to carry firearms near the center. Police said the men acknowledged that the Hummer spotted by officers near the center was was their vehicle. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Philadelphia police say two men armed with loaded handguns were arrested Thursday near the convention center where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election. Police said Joshua Macias and Antonio LaMotta traveled from the Virginia Beach, Virginia, area in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania. They were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police. Information on lawyers who could speak on their behalf wasn’t immediately available.

