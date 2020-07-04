Beaufort County sees increase in COVID cases

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Office of Emergency Services released a COVID-19 count update for July 3.

The state of North Carolina currently has 70,261 coronavirus cases. Beaufort County reports 104 confirmed cases. (+3 since the last update)

North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 through July 17. Face coverings will be required in public places with some exceptions.

In Washington, we take care of one another. With COVID-19 cases increasing in our area and across NC, now is the time to do what we can to help ensure we stay healthy not just for our individual selves, but for our neighbors and our community. City of Washington

At this time, the City of Washington offices and facilities remain closed to the public except for some small areas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise you to stay 6 feet apart, wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home if you feel sick.

City of Washington COVID-19 Resources:

Health-related questions: 1-866-462-3821

Photo Courtesy: City of Washington, NC