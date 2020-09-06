Beirut explosion: “No sign of life” inside building after search for possible survivor

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lebanese and Chilean rescuers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after getting signals there may be a survivor, early Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Beirut, Lebanon. A pulsing signal was detected Thursday from under the rubble of a Beirut building that collapsed during the horrific port explosion in the Lebanese capital last month, raising hopes there may be a survivor still buried there. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT (AP) – A search operation in a building that collapsed during last month’s deadly blast in Beirut has stopped after rescue workers said they did not find any survivors. The operation in the historic Mar Mikhail district had gripped Lebanon since Thursday after a search-and-rescue dog signaled that a survivor might be buried under the rubble a month after the Aug. 4, blast that killed 191 people, wounded nearly 6,500 and left quarter of a million people homeless. The head of the Chilean search team told journalists at the scene late Saturday that no bodies had been found either.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV