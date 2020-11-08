Biden to name Murthy, Kessler to virus panel

WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden is planning to name former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and former FDA Commissioner Dr. David Kessler as co-chairs of the coronavirus working group he’s launching this week. Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield announced the two public health experts would lead the task force during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. Murthy and Kessler have been part of a group of experts that have briefed Biden on the pandemic throughout the campaign. Murthy served as surgeon general during President Barack Obama’s second term, and Kessler was FDA commissioner in the 1990s.

