Bridge into Slocum Gate expected to open Friday

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) On Friday at 5 a.m., N.C. Department of Transportation plans to open the overpass across U.S. 70 into Slocum Gate at MCAS Cherry Point.

U.S. 70 East traffic wanting to access Slocum Gate will need to use the right lane of the highway to get onto the new exit ramp.

U.S. 70 West traffic will use the new exit ramp just beyond the stoplight at Wal-Mart to get to the base.

The traffic lights at the intersection of U.S. 70 and Slocum Road will be for drivers leaving Slocum Gate only.

NCDOT began building the overpass in August of 2017.

This project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.