Car crashes into auto parts store after police chase in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car crashed into an auto parts store during a police chase Friday night.

According to Captain Mike Capps with Jacksonville Police Department, the police department and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office held a multi jurisdiction check station for impaired drivers.

A vehicle approached a check station then turned around and fled leading Onslow County deputies on a vehicle pursuit.

Capps confirms the vehicle crashed into an auto parts store during the chase.

Jacksonville Police Department supported the sheriff’s office in this incident.

