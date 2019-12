The Carteret County Health Department will host their 2nd Annual Community Resource Fair this week.

This event is FREE and open to the public. By attending the fair, county residents will learn about the resources available to them throughout the community, make connections, and enter to WIN raffle prizes!

The fair is on January 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, NC.