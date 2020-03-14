Live Now
Carteret County implements COVID-19 Task Force

Morehead City, NC (WNCT) – Carteret County continues their work for COVID-19. Carteret County COVID-19 Task Force meets on a daily basis and is well prepared to meet the needs of all Carteret County residents and visitors.

“Carteret County is well prepared for COVID-19. The County has implemented a COVID-19 Task Force of strategic and knowledgeable personnel to work through this crisis,” said Stephanie Cannon, Carteret County Health Director.

Carteret County is following all recommendations by the medical experts at NC Department of Health and Human Services and the NC Governor’s Task Force including guidance about community gatherings/events, school closures, testing for COVID-19 and health/public safety guidance.

