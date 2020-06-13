Carteret County reports two additional COVID-19 cases

Carteret County, NC (WNCT) – Carteret County received another two confirmed positive cases on June 12, 2020. This brings the total to 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of the 52 confirmed cases, 13 patients are active cases and 36 of those patients have recovered and have satisfied the NC Department of Health and Human

Services (NCDHHS) isolation requirements. Three people have died due to coronavirus complications.

To view confirmed cases by zip code, visit the Carteret County website. Residents should contact their healthcare provider or the Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19 even if they are not symptomatic.