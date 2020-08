GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The latest update from CenturyLink:

We are able to confirm that all services impacted by today’s IP outage have been restored. We understand how important these services are to our customers, and we sincerely apologize for the impact this outage caused. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020

10:47 A.M.

We are working hard to fix an IP outage and have begun to see restoration in several areas. We’ve pulled in every resource available to resolve the outage as soon as we are able and will continue to provide additional updates as they are available. — CenturyLink (@CenturyLink) August 30, 2020

9:33 A.M.

CenturyLink customers across the country are waking up to no internet Sunday.

According to CenturyLink, technicians are working now to resolve an IP outage. According to a CenturyLink outage map, the issue appears to be affecting customers across the country.