Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther” star, has died at 43

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman died Friday of cancer at age 43, his representative said. He played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal superhero in Marvel’s blockbuster movie franchise. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement. His “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther.”

Mark Ruffalo, Jordan Peele and Denzel Washington were among many expressing shock, grief and gratitude in the wake of the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43. Boseman’s “Avengers” co-star Ruffalo said he was “an immense talent” whose “greatness was only beginning.” Peele called Boseman’s death “a crushing blow.”

Washington said Boseman “was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist.” “Black Panther” co-star Angela Bassett said his “dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal.” Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who like Boseman is a graduate of Howard University, said he “left too early but his life made a difference.”