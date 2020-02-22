Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry will run on regular schedule

HAVELOCK, NC (WNCT) – Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach Ferry is running on a regular schedule. Read their statement below:
The wind has come around to the northwest and is blowing the water out of the Neuse. This morning the water level has dropped low enough for us to get under our ramps.. For those of you interested in how it all works, here’s a comparison shot. Yesterday’s photo on the left, today on the right. As you can see, the water has dropped about a foot, and you can see the boat deck is currently adjacent to our road surface. We can now get our ramps on the boats and carry traffic. Come ride with us. We ARE running. On time. On schedule.Sue Kinner, Operations Manager, Cherry Branch – Minnesott Beach Ferry