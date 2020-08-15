Chief Justice Beasley extends emergency directives regarding jury trials, evictions, and public health measures

RALEIGH – Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has extended emergency directives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These directives postpone jury trials and prescribe social distancing measures. The Chief Justice also extended a directive allowing additional time for clerks of superior court to schedule summary ejectment proceedings.

“These emergency directives have helped mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19 in our courthouses,” said Chief Justice Beasley.“Today’s order extending the directives for 30 days is needed to help ensure public safety while conducting court business across North Carolina.”

The extended emergency directives are as follows:

Postpone jury trials for 30 days

Require that an affidavit be filed in residential evictions to confirm compliance with the federal CARES Act

Require each senior resident superior court judge to craft a plan for the resumption of jury trials

Require the public to wear face masks while in public areas of court facilities

Require a COVID-19 coordinator for each judicial facility

Prohibit crowded sessions of court where social distancing cannot be observed

Require COVID-19 coordinators to approve court calendars before they are publicly distributed to ensure social distancing is possible and ensure face coverings are available for court personnel

Require senior resident superior court judges to ensure public health measures such as cleaning and social distancing are provided in court facilities

Ensure public access to court records and allows clerks to limit face-to-face interactions when accepting filings

Encourage filings to be submitted by mail and allow a grace period of five days for filings received by mail

Allow clerks of superior court additional time to schedule hearings in summary ejectment actions

