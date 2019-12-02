City of Greenville to host Specialized Recreation Holiday Dance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Greenville Recreation and Parks Specialized Recreation Division will hold its annual Holiday Dance for individuals with disabilities on Wednesday, December 4, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Drew Steele Center, 1058 S Elm Street.
Participants are encouraged to wear their tacky Christmas sweaters as they dance the night away. Attendees can enjoy a DJ and a catered meal, and the cost for entry is $5.
The Specialized Recreation Division holds three dances annually for the special needs community. These dances allow participants to socialize with their friends, enjoy good music, and celebrate the holidays.
Members of the media are invited to attend. For more information, contact Christopher McFarland at (252) 329-4270.