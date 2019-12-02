City of Greenville to host Specialized Recreation Holiday Dance

A sign welcomes visitors on December 22, 2017 to “Arbo & Santa’s Dog Park”, a residential front yard full of Christmas decorations set up by “Mr. Holiday”, a resident of Washington, DC who celebrates every single holiday of the year. / AFP PHOTO / Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The Greenville Recreation and Parks Specialized Recreation Division will hold its annual Holiday Dance for individuals with disabilities on Wednesday, December 4, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Drew Steele Center, 1058 S Elm Street.

Participants are encouraged to wear their tacky Christmas sweaters as they dance the night away. Attendees can enjoy a DJ and a catered meal, and the cost for entry is $5.

The Specialized Recreation Division holds three dances annually for the special needs community. These dances allow participants to socialize with their friends, enjoy good music, and celebrate the holidays.

Members of the media are invited to attend. For more information, contact Christopher McFarland at (252) 329-4270.